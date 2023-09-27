Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

The Amazing Race Premieres Tonight

We chat with host Phil Keogan
Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 27, 2023
The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan gave us a preview of the new season and talked about how they expanded 90-minute episodes. Don’t miss the season premiere of the Emmy award-winning, The Amazing Race on Wednesday, September 27 at 8:30pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.

