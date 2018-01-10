The Amazing Race Season 30 Preview

12:15 PM, Jan 10, 2018

Host Phil Keoghan talked about the 30th season of The Amazing Race and the teams vying for the 1-million dollar prize. The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 7pm on NewsChannel5. For more information, go to www.cbs.com

