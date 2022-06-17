The American Artisan Festival is Back with New Features

For the first time, the 3-day American Artisan Festival is on the Bandshell Lawn in Centennial Park. The show runs Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, with artisans from all over the country selling jewelry, furniture, ceramics, glass, wood and more. There will also be music, food, and a Kids' Corner. While the festival is free to attend, this year, festivalgoers can purchase a Patron Pass which includes a gospel brunch, VIP seating for bands on the lawn, as well as a commemorative poster. Go to https://www.americanartisanfestival.com/ for more details.