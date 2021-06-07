Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Answer to Taming Hair Frizz

items.[0].videoTitle
Say Bye Bye to Hair Frizz
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:11:21-04

Celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine showed a fun summer hairstyle and ways to tame hair frizz. The product Joseph mentioned that keeps hair from frizzying is called DreamCoat, it is available at www.colorwowhair.com and at Sephora stores. Get more of Joseph's hair tips on his Instagram @josephmaine and his website, www.josephmaine.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018