The Answer to Taming Hair Frizz

Celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine showed a fun summer hairstyle and ways to tame hair frizz. The product Joseph mentioned that keeps hair from frizzying is called DreamCoat, it is available at www.colorwowhair.com and at Sephora stores. Get more of Joseph's hair tips on his Instagram @josephmaine and his website, www.josephmaine.com.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:11:21-04
