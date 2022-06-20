Lifestyle journalist Ronda Carman made a Summer Squash and Carrot Salad with Shaved Ricotta, one of the recipes featured in her new cookbook The Art of Pantry Cooking. You can meet Ronda at her book signing Tuesday, June 21 from 11am-1pm at Amy Montgomery Home, 808 Walker Street in Columbia, TN. The Art of Pantry Cooking: Meals for Family and Friends is available now wherever books are sold.

Summer Squash and Carrot Salad with Shaved Ricotta Salata and Almonds

This raw squash and carrot salad pairs perfectly with crunchy almonds. The dressing was also wonderfully bright and flavorful. Adapted from The New York Times food editor Alexa Weibel, this is my go-to in the summer. It is delicious served as a side with grilled chicken or alone as a light lunch with a glass of wine and bread.

4 to 6 serving

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small shallot, minced

1 tablespoons capers

1 teaspoons caper brine

3 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 small cloves garlic clove, minced

cracked black pepper, to taste

flaky sea salt, to taste

2 medium yellow squash, sliced, 1/4-inch-thick batons

2 medium zucchini squash, sliced, 1/4-inch-thick batons

2 large carrot, sliced, 1/4-inch-thick batons

¼ cup fresh baby basil leaves

½ cup roasted salted almonds, chopped

3 ounces ricotta salata or pecorino Romano, shaved into long strips with vegetable peeler

In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, shallot, capers, caper brine, lemon zest, lemon juice and garlic. Season with pepper and salt. Set dressing aside.

Trim the ends of the squash and zucchini. Slice lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick batons. Trim and peel carrots. Slice lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick batons. Add squash, zucchini and carrots to a large bowl and tossed with dressing.

Sprinkle with baby basil leaves, almonds and cheese. Serve immediately.