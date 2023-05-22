The Beach Boys with the Nashville Symphony

Mike Love co-founder of The Beach Boys talked about the group’s career and upcoming concerts in Nashville. The Beach Boys are coming to the Schermerhorn for three nights live with the Nashville Symphony! The concerts take place May 25-27. For tickets and more information, go to www.nashvillesymphony.org.
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 12:53:49-04
