The Beetlebar at Dream Nashville

For the fall, the popular Dream Hotel in downtown has converted the Parlour Bar into BeetleBar. This fun spooky bar is paying homage to the iconic 1988 film by Tim Burton with creepy decor and on-theme drinks like "Beetle Juice" or "Knock Three Times." The Dream Hotel is located at 210 4th Avenue North in Nashville.

Knock 3 Times

Glassware: Collins

Ingredients:

●2oz Lunazul Reposado

●.75Big Daddy Ginger Syrup

●1oz lime juice

●2 dash orange bitters

●Blood orange syrup floater

●Black salt for garnish

Method:

In a shaker filled with ice combine all ingredients except blood orange syrup and shake vigorously

●Rim glass with lime juice and coat in black salt then fill with crushed ice

●Strain combined ingredients from shaker into Collins glass and float blood orange syrup on top

