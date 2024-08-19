The best back-to-school gadgets to get your student!

Tech and Gadget reporter, Steve Greenberg, shows us his top back-to-school gadgets!

Gabb Phone 4 Pro — is the safe phone built entirely for teens. For example, if your teen wants an app (and by the way, the Gabb platform provides access to hundreds) the app MUST be approved by a parent before it can be downloaded. This phone also comes with first-of-its-kind safe messaging that automatically blocks nudity or high-risk content and alerts parents. One more cool thing about this phone: it offers access to “Gabb Music”—the largest safe music library in the world. It has music from all genres and from the original artists, so teens can stream the hits they love without ANY inappropriate language or content. One thing you WON’T find on this phone is social media apps or internet browser apps. This helps parents to protect their teens from predators, bullying and the negative impacts and addictive nature of spending too much time in front of screens. The price for Gabb Phone 4 Pro is $199.99 plus a monthly fee for cell service (with options starting at $24.99 per month.) For more info on Gabb Phone 4 PRO, visit gabb.com [url.emailprotection.link] . And if you’re looking for a great first phone for pre-teens, kids check out the Gabb Phone 4 while you’re there.

ASUS’ ROG Ally X handheld device — Experience gaming like never before with the ROG Ally X handheld gaming device. The Ally X is a portable PC and gaming console all packed into a crystal-clear full HD 7-inch screen for seamless on-the-go gaming, work, and entertainment. The long-lasting battery ensures hours of uninterrupted play with Steam, Xbox Games, Epic, and more. It’s powered by Windows with access to programs such as Excel and Word and can be easily connected to a monitor or TV (with an HDMI cable) along with a Bluetooth keyboard, allowing for a desktop experience anywhere. With a proprietary cooling system and dual fan design, the Ally X stays cool and quiet in any orientation. Two-way AI noise cancellation filters out background noises from your voice chats so you can focus on your game. Every device comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription with access to hundreds of PC games. The ROG Ally X is available at ASUS.com [shop.asus.com] and BestBuy.com [bestbuy.com] for $799.

EarFun Air Pro 4 Earbuds — are the World’s First Auracast™ – supported earbuds for under $100. Enhanced with the proprietary QuietSmart™ 3.0 Adaptive Hybrid Noise-canceling Technology, the Air Pro 4 achieves an impressive noise cancellation depth of up to 50dB. Equipped with Qualcomm’s latest audio chip, supporting Bluetooth 5.4 and aptX lossless technology for exceptional connectivity and audio fidelity. It also supports next-generation technologies like Auracast, LE Audio and LC3 codec for high-quality, low-latency audio. With dual certifications for Hi-Res Audio, LDAC and Snapdragon Sound, the EarFun Air Pro 4 delivers the incredible high-quality sound that EarFun is renowned for. It also introduces new features such as Google Fast Pair and in-ear detection for a seamless and intuitive user experience. Featuring 52 hours long battery life with fast charging and charge them through USB-C and wireless charging, the fast-charging function supports 2 hours playback in a 10-min charge. Its multi-devices connection function can stay connected to two devices simultaneously, working in combination with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, smart watch, tablet, or PC. Also, Air Pro 4 takes further advantage of the fully customizable EarFun Audio App, giving listeners the ability to make adjustments to your sound preferences, or emphasize dialogue when streaming. The All-New EarFun Air Pro 4 lets you have it all. EarFun Air Pro 4 is available on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D5M9SH1X [amazon.com] It’s $89.99 but with the 20% off coupon on the Amazon product page, it’s actually just $71.99.

Kenu Stance+ 10-in-1 Smartphone Super Gadget — You can replace nearly all your smartphone accessories with Stance+. This sleek device transforms into a phone stand, car mount, in-flight holder, and more. Stance+ is a multi-purpose mount crafted with premium anodized aluminum. It is smaller than a credit card at .3″(8mm) thin, and weighing only 3.2oz(91g). It has 10+ functions by transforming (like origami) to hold your smartphone hands-free with ease at home, in the office, and on the road. Stance+ is about $60 on kenu.com [kenu.com] , Amazon [amazon.com] , and on thegrommet.com [thegrommet.com] .

WindBrrrly — The ultimate parenting hack to let kids effortlessly cool their hot meals. Battery-operated foam fan in the plastic dome cover ensures quick and effective cooling of kids’ breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s 9-inch food cooling fan with fun lights to safely cool hot meals. Occupy (distract) kids with this innovative plastic cover for most plate sizes. Amazon $24.99 Here’s the Link: https://a.co/d/0cdnYgkB [a.co]

