The Best Burgers for Labor Day

Daniel Frazier from The Pharmacy Burger Parlor & Beer Garden gave us tips on cooking the best burgers or Labor Day.

He also told us about Pharmacy Burger launching a "Nashville Burger Time Machine" event showcasing different Nashville burgers from popular restaurants over the years. Each month they'll be doing a new special with items like the Rotier’s Burger - served on French bread and paired with French Champagne, Gold Rush Bean Roll Burger made with a black bean patty covered in cheese sauce, and more! You can visit Pharmacy burger at Assembly Food hall or its location in East Nashville. Visit Thepharmacyburger.com or Assemblyfoodhall.com for more information.