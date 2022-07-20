The Best Looks in Bridal Wear

Shelby Frinzell from Vow’d Weddings showed new trends in bridal fashions. Find Vow’d Weddings at 1200 Villa Place #108 Nashville, TN 37212, online at https://vowdweddings.com/ and on social at: https://www.instagram.com/vowdweddings/, https://www.tiktok.com/@vowdweddings?lang=en, https://www.facebook.com/vowdweddings/.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 12:55:55-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.