The Best Plants for Shady and Sunny Areas

We chat with Steve Sirls from the Perennial Plant Society
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:43:53-04

Steve Sirls from the Perennial Plant Society talked about the best perennials for shady and sunny areas. The Perennial Plant Society's Perennial Plant Sale is Saturday, April 9 from 9am until 1pm at The Fairgrounds Nashville, in the Expo 3 Building. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.ppsmtn.org/plant-sale.

