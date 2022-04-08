The Best Plants for Shady and Sunny Areas

Steve Sirls from the Perennial Plant Society talked about the best perennials for shady and sunny areas. The Perennial Plant Society's Perennial Plant Sale is Saturday, April 9 from 9am until 1pm at The Fairgrounds Nashville, in the Expo 3 Building. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.ppsmtn.org/plant-sale.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 12:43:53-04
