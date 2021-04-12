The Best Way to Season a Cast Iron Skillet

Cookbook author Tammy Algood talked about why you should season a cast skillet and showed how easy it is to do it (see directions below). For more of Tammy's cooking and kitchen tips look for her cookbooks, which are all available at www.amazon.com.
How to Season a Cast Iron Skillet:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
- Wash and dry the skillet in hot soapy water.
- Pour a teaspoon of vegetable oil in the skillet and with your hand, rub all over the skillet.
- Take a clean paper towel and wipe away any excess oil.
- Place a rimmed baking sheet on the bottom rack of the oven.
- Place the cast iron skillet upside down on the top rack of the oven.
- Allow to stay in the oven 1 hour.
- Turn the oven off and allow the skillet to stay in the oven until it completely cools down.
- Repeat, then the skillet is seasoned and ready to use.