Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Big Payback

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn how to give back to non-profits in our area
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 13:50:39-04

Ellen Lehman talked about how you can support local non-profits who make a difference in our community, through The Big Payback. The Big Payback fundraising event for local non-profits happens online at 6pm on Wednesday, May 5 through 6pm on Thursday, May 6. We encourage you to give to the organizations that help make Middle Tennessee a place we are proud to call home! For more information, go to www.TheBigPayback.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018