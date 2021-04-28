Ellen Lehman talked about how you can support local non-profits who make a difference in our community, through The Big Payback. The Big Payback fundraising event for local non-profits happens online at 6pm on Wednesday, May 5 through 6pm on Thursday, May 6. We encourage you to give to the organizations that help make Middle Tennessee a place we are proud to call home! For more information, go to www.TheBigPayback.org.