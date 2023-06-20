The Bold and the Beautiful in Rome

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye talked about traveling to Rome, Italy for the first time in the show’s 36-year history. The Eternal City and its stunning architectural beauty are the setting for seven episodes of a magically romantic storyline. The episodes also feature a glamorous haute-couture Forrester Creations’ ‘Hope for the Future’ fashion preview and a surprise musical performance by legendary operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli. Rome, Italy episodes of B&B will air now through Monday, June 26. Watch The Bold in the Beautiful weekdays at 12:30pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.