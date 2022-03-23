Watch
The Bold & The Beautiful Celebrates 35 Years

We chat with two of the stars of the hit soap opera
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:39:25-04

Stars of The Bold & the Beautiful, Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsen Kaye talked about their roles on the popular daytime drama and the show’s 35th anniversary episode. The special episode celebrating The Bold & The Beautiful’s 35th anniversary airs Thursday, March 24 at 12:30pm on NewsChannel5. Go to www.cbs.com to learn more.

