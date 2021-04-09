Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Buttercup Festival

items.[0].videoTitle
We head to Nolensville to learn more about the festival
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 12:29:57-04

Holli, Charisse and Cindy showed us around their shops and talked about preparing for the annual Nolensville Historic District Buttercup Festival. All the businesses shown are located along Nolensville Road in the historic district in Nolensville, Tennessee. Due to the threat of severe storms, the 21st Annual Nolensville Historic District Buttercup Festival has been moved from Saturday, April 10 to Sunday, April 11 from 12noon-7pm. Enjoy artisan and vendor booths, live music, festival food, kids’ activities, shopping local businesses and more! The event is FREE! Go to

for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018