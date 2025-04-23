The Chanelle Collection tells us about their Prom dress giveaway!

The Chanelle Collection is excited to announce a giveaway of a Custom Prom dress package, designed to honor high school seniors who have made remarkable, documented contributions to their schools and local communities through volunteer service. This initiative not only celebrates their achievements but also aims to inspire others to pursue similar paths of service, encouraging a lifelong commitment to making a positive impact.

Please send in a 250 word essay on how you or someone you know has made an impact in their school and has performed outstanding community service, please consider applying by our deadline. Email your essay to makeupbeautybeyond@gmail.com by April 25th for the May Prom Experience..

Prom Experience includes:

Dress by The Chanelle Collection

Makeup & Hair

Photographer

Personal Styling Team day of Prom

Dinner for 2

https://www.instagram.com/thechanellecollection?igsh=MW9lbzJndnc3M3ZzOA== [instagram.com]