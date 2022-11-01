The Christmas Sampler Coming to Springfield

Lisa Arnold from The Christmas Sampler showed some of the items you will find at this year’s event. The Christmas Sampler will feature more than 100 booths of quality arts, crafts, jewelry, children's clothing, specialty boutiques, antiques, and more. There is also a silent auction booth with many items from local businesses and vendors. The Christmas Sampler Premier Night is Friday, November 4 from 4pm-9pm at 401 North Main Street (at "The Center") in Springfield, TN. Admission is $10; bring your stub back on Saturday for FREE entry into the Sampler! The Sampler continues Saturday, November 5 from 8:30am-5pm. Admission $5. Children Kindergarten age and under are free! School-age children do require a ticket to enter. Proceeds from the event provide for the maintenance and restoration of the Glenn Memorial Home located in Springfield Historic District. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/thechristmassampler/home.