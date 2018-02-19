The Clay Lady:Cups of Co-Opportunity Fundraiser

Lyndey Rutledge showed us around The Clay Lady’s Campus and talked about their annual Cups of Co-Opportunity fundraiser which is Saturday, February 24 from 7:30am-11:30am. The Clay Lady's Campus Artists have spent months making and firing over 300 cups that will be donated for this event. For a donation of $25 you will be able to pick from a diverse selection of cups, fill it with hot chocolate, enjoy sweet bread in the company of local artists and play board games. The event is FREE. Proceeds benefit Borderless Arts TN, a nonprofit supporting art opportunities for artists with disabilities. The Clay Lady’s Campus is located at 1416 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210. For more information, visit www.theclaylady.com or call (615) 242-0346.