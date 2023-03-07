The Collab Hendersonville Opening Soon

Emma Holland and Fabi Cordaro from The Collab gave tips for women who want to start their own small business and talked about their new women’s co-working space. The Collab is a women-focused co-working, community, and event space. A space where women can get some work done, cultivate connections, build community, and grow together. The Collab will open in May inside Cheveux Salon, 132 Maple Row Blvd. Suite 640, Hendersonville, TN 37075. Learn more at https://www.thecollabtn.com/.