The Collab Hendersonville Opening Soon

We chat with the owners
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 13:06:18-05

Emma Holland and Fabi Cordaro from The Collab gave tips for women who want to start their own small business and talked about their new women’s co-working space. The Collab is a women-focused co-working, community, and event space. A space where women can get some work done, cultivate connections, build community, and grow together. The Collab will open in May inside Cheveux Salon, 132 Maple Row Blvd. Suite 640, Hendersonville, TN 37075. Learn more at https://www.thecollabtn.com/.

