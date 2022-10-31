The Colors of Your Life, Local Woman Reads Aura

Jane Grote from Tertiary Sight explained how she does aura readings and how your aura or energy projects color, which says a lot about the type of person you are and where you are in your life. For more information on how book your aura reading, visit www.tertiarysight.com. Tertiary Sight is located at 1108 Woodland Street in the Five Points Shops. Follow @tertiarysight on all social platforms.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 12:52:53-04
