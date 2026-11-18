If you love competition shows that are family-friendly, a little nostalgic, and will keep you on the edge of your seat, then you'll want to tune in to the new Netflix competition show, "Win The Mall"!

The show is a high stakes competition that takes 10 teams of 2 and drops them inside of a mall to face off in challenges for ONE MILLION DOLLARS! Brittany Foxx caught up with the host and viral content creator, Haley Bayley, on what viewers can expect!

"Win The Mall" is available for streaming TODAY on Netflix!

Happy watching!