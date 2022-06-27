The "Coolest" Summer Fashion Accessories

Lifestyle expert Kay Elle White showed stylish clothing and accessories perfect for summer weather. The women's clothing and accessories were from Strut Couture Boutique, (5309 Murfreesboro Rd., LaVergne, TN 37086). The men's and children's accessories can be found at your local Dillard's. For more fashion ideas, check out Kay Elle’s blog at www.iamkayelle.com and follow @iamkayelle on Instagram and Facebook.