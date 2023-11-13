It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lebanon, TN! The Dancing Lights of Christmas returns for its 14th consecutive season in Middle Tennessee. Dancing Lights of Christmas consists of nearly three million L-E-D Christmas lights, displayed over a two and a half-mile route. Santa's Village also returns even bigger and better than before. You can find hot food, sweet treats, fun and games, a petting zoo, a mechanical reindeer, and of course, pictures with Santa. Additionally, helicopter rides are available from the Santa’s Village parking lot, where you can see the lights from high above. Located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, The Dancing Lights of Christmas is one of the nation’s largest and longest running drive-through Christmas lights and music shows. And will be shining through Sunday, December 31. Go to, https://www.thedancinglightsofchristmas.com/ to purchase tickets and for more information.

