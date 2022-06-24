The Daytime Emmy Awards

Daytime drama stars John McCook from The Bold & the Beautiful and Peter Bergman from The Young & the Restless talked about their long careers as soap stars and gave us a preview of the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards. The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 24 at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com to learn more.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 12:47:58-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.