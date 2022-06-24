Watch Now
The Daytime Emmy Awards

We chat with soap opera stars John McCook and Peter Bergman.
Daytime drama stars John McCook from The Bold & the Beautiful and Peter Bergman from The Young & the Restless talked about their long careers as soap stars and gave us a preview of the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards. The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 24 at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com to learn more.

