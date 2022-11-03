Ms. Cheap took us to The Dragonfly Consignment Shop, where you can find deals on furniture and home décor. The Dragonfly Consignment Shop is located at 3548 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, along with Hammer & Stain DIY Art Workshop. For more information, visit https://dragonfly.myresaleweb.com or call (615) 758-4700. Mention Ms. Cheap during the month of November at Dragonfly for a 10% discount. Ms. Cheap also talked about the Mephisto Tent Sale, with up to 70% off on sandals, shoes and boots. The sale is from 9am-5pm on Friday and Saturday November 4-5 at 305 Seaboard Lane in Franklin TN. Ask for the Ms. Cheap discount here too! Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.