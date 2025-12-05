The Elf on the Shelf founder to host book signing in Mt. Juliet

If your holiday traditions involve The Elf on the Shlef you wont want to miss this! Chanda will read her newest books The Rise of Nicholas the Noble and How Old is Santa Claus?

When: Sat, December 6 | 10:30am-12:30pm

Where: Books-A-Million | Mt. Juliet, TN

She will open up discussion with an audience Q&A, participate in a book signing, and take pictures with guests and the Elf on the Shelf mascot. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-very-merry-morning-with-chanda-a-bell-the-elf-on-the-shelf-tickets-1770182055179 [eventbrite.com]