Talk Of The Town

The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon is celebrating it's 10th year!

Get ready runners! The Erlanger Chattanooga Marathon is back for it’s 10th year! Organizers tell us about how they are celebrating this year with a new 10k, and what runners can enjoy that weekend! The 10 year anniversary marathon weekend will be March 1-2, 2025. To register visit https://www.chattanoogamarathon.com/

