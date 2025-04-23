The Exchange Running Collective shows us how they help runners reach their goals!

It is hard to reach our goals when we are doing it alone. The Exchange Running Collective wants to bring runners together to help each other go further!

According to the group:

"We believe extraordinary results come from small, consistent improvements made in community.

Running solo can only take you so far. True transformation happens when you're part of something bigger - a collective of committed change agents, pushing each other to be the best version of themselves. Here, you'll find more than just training plans: you'll discover a community where "impossible" is where we begin."

To learn more and to join a run visit

https://www.theexchange.run/