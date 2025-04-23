Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Exchange Running Collective shows us how they help runners reach their goals!

The Exchange Running Collective tells us about how they help runners
Posted

It is hard to reach our goals when we are doing it alone. The Exchange Running Collective wants to bring runners together to help each other go further!

According to the group:
"We believe extraordinary results come from small, consistent improvements made in community.
Running solo can only take you so far. True transformation happens when you're part of something bigger - a collective of committed change agents, pushing each other to be the best version of themselves. Here, you'll find more than just training plans: you'll discover a community where "impossible" is where we begin."

To learn more and to join a run visit

https://www.theexchange.run/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes