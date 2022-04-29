The Fan Experience at Geodis Park

Senior Director of Fan Engagement and Entertainment for Geodis Park Christopher Jones gave us a look inside the new facility and talked about what the fan experience will be like when Nashville SC plays their inaugural match. The sold-out Nashville SC Home Opener is Sunday, May 1 at Geodis Park, 501 Benton Ave. Nashville, TN 37204. Kickoff is at 3pm with In-Stadium Entertainment starting at 10am, with performances by Judah & The Lion, Breland, Party Down and more. Season tickets are available starting at $357 for 17 matches. For tickets, parking instructions or more information, go to https://www.nashvillesc.com/.