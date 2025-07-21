The Farmstand at Berry Farms is the perfect family spot each Friday night!

The Farm Stand at Berry Farms is the perfect way to kick off your Friday evenings! Every Friday from 4-7pm, head to Town Center Park, located across from Cookie Fix, to enjoy a variety of fresh, locally sourced products.
Meet the Farmers:
1822 Farms: https://1822farms.com/
Forest Spore: https://www.forestspore.com/
Hidden Meadows Farm: https://www.hiddenwillowfarm.com/
Pig & Leaf: https://pigandleaf.com/
Lauren’s Little Bakery: @laurens.littlebakery
For vendor and musician inquiries please email: farmstand@berryfarmstn.com