The Fiber Festival in Dickson

Stephanie Buford from the Middle Tennessee Fiber Festival showed handcrafted items made using fiber materials and demonstrated ways to spin yarn. The Middle Tennessee Fiber Festival is Friday, March 24 from 10am-6pm and Saturday, March 25 from 9am to 4pm at the Dickson County Fairgrounds, 1053 Highway 47E, Dickson, TN. For more information, go to https://tnfiberfestival.com/. For more information on Stephanie Buford’s yarns, go to https://www.deepdyedyarns.com/ .