The Fight of Her Life!

Kelly talked about how the sport of boxing helped her fight cancer. The Fight For My Life by Kelly Motley is available now. Kelly is hosting two events in the Nashville area; the Music City Fight event is Friday, August 20 at 6:30pm at Fighter’s Gym at 405 42nd Ave. The is a fundraiser for women diagnosed with breast cancer; her Parnassus author event is Saturday, August 28 at 6:30pm. For details on the book event, visit https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/author-event-kelly-motley-author-fight-my-life (the event is free but registration is required) For more information about Kelly and “The Fight for My Life” go to https://thefightformylife.com/.