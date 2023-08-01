“The Fire That Took Her” Documentary

We talked to Bonnie Bowes founder of Judy's Foundation about her daughter Judy Malkinowski who is the subject of the new Paramount+ documentary “The Fire That Took Her.” You can see "The Fire That Took Her" streaming now on Paramount+. Bonnie created the nonprofit Judy's Foundation to honor the legacy of her daughter Judy Malkinowski who was a 31-year-old mother of two who was doused in gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. Judy's Foundation helps victims and their families that have dealt with, and are currently dealing with domestic violence, drug addiction, and human trafficking. To learn more about Judy's Foundation, go to https://www.judysfoundation.org/.

