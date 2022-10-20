The Firefly Artisan Fair: A One-of-a-Kind Experience

It's a celebration of the arts under the stars! Lyndy Rutledge gave us a preview of the annual Firefly Artisan Fair outdoor night market! A one-of-a-kind experience! Firefly Artisan Fair is Saturday, October 22 on The Clay Lady's Campus. The outdoor night market is to celebrate Nashville’s creative community under the stars on a chilly fall night in October. Firefly Artisan Fair features exclusively Nashville artists. During Firefly, Guests can watch art being made, make art, listen and dance to live music while relishing local food trucks, and of course…buy handmade art from 40 Nashville artists of all different mediums. Admission and parking is FREE. Parking is limited, so guests are encouraged to use Ride Share. For more information, visit www.fireflyartisanfair.com or call 615-242-0346.