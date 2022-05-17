The Foolproof Way to Apply False Eyelashes

Makeup artist Justine DiVanna gave tips on how to apply false eyelashes. To learn more about the Streiching Lashes Justine used, visit https://streichinglashes.com/. For more of Justine's makeup tips visit her website at https://www.justinedivanna.com/ and follow her on TikTok at https://www.tiktok.com/@justinedivanna_?lang=en and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/justinedivanna/.