Mitch gave us a tour of The Gallatin Hotel. The Gallatin Hotel is a conciergeless boutique hotel in East Nashville with a unique concept by design. The majority of profits go to those who need it most. Through their Rooms for Rooms initiative, when you stay there you help provide warm meals, beds and showers to those experiencing homelessness in the Nashville community. To book a room or for more information, go to www.thegallatinhotel.com. The Gallatin Hotel is located at 2510 Gallatin Ave. Nashville, TN 37206.