The Getalong Shop is hosting a family-friendly event for the new film "The Wild Robot"

Based on the New York Times best-selling literarysensation, and featuring a star-studded cast, "The Wild Robot", is a new animated film that follows an epic adventure of one robot stranded on an uninhabited island. In celebration of its theatrical release, The Getalong Shop, is hosting a family-friendly event this weekend. The Getalong Shop will be hosting The Wild Robot Day on September 22nd from 3pm to 5pm. For more information visit https://thegetalongshop.com/

