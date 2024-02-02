"The Gift of Being Different" celebrates what makes us all unique

The Gift of Being Different was inspired by Abigail's dyslexia diagnosis, this book explores the feelings that arise for children who do not learn in a typical manner and celebrates how those differences make them strong.

Monica and Abigail have written a children’s book that will invite readers to embrace the parts of themselves that feel different. With her writing debut, Abigail is a shining example of what can be done if we embrace what makes us unique and transform it into a superpower.

To purchase the book visit https://www.amazon.com/Gift-Being-Different-Monica-Berg-ebook/dp/B0BFDBJZ68/ref=sr_1_1?hvadid=623144419165&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9013184&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=3979059496489506635&hvtargid=kwd-1807648246011&hydadcr=20106_13297582&keywords=the+gift+of+being+different&qid=1706884264&sr=8-1

