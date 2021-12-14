The Gift of Memberships and Services

Lifestyle expert Lindsay Pinchuk talked about gift memberships and services from women-owned small businesses. Gift memberships and services mentioned: Dessert Gallery www.dessertgallery.com, TheJuggl www.thejuggl.com, Lovevery www.courses.lovevery.com, Tinker Tot Boxes www.tinkertotsboxes.com, AllyBrooke Designs www.allybrookedesigns.com, and Neat Method www.neatmethod.com. For Lindsay’s complete Holiday Gift Guide, visit www.Lindsaypinchuk.com. You can also enter to win a $100 Amex Gift Card there to Shop Small this holiday season. Follow @lindsaypinchuk on Instagram for more small business tips and for information on her new podcast, Dear FoundHer, set to go live in January.