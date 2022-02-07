Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

The Gift of Reading

items.[0].videoTitle
We head to Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:42:38-05

Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School principal Dr. Ricki Gibbs II talked about what the free Scholastic Book Fair means to his students. As a mission to improve childhood literacy, NewsChannel5 employees and the Scripps Howard Foundation have partnered to give three free books to local students.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018