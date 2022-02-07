The Gift of Reading

Warner Elementary Arts Magnet School principal Dr. Ricki Gibbs II talked about what the free Scholastic Book Fair means to his students. As a mission to improve childhood literacy, NewsChannel5 employees and the Scripps Howard Foundation have partnered to give three free books to local students.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 12:42:38-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.