It's a new twist on the classic Gingerbread Man! The Gingerbread kid is now playing at the Nashville Children's Theatre!

When the magical child of a baking couple accidentally causes havoc in their kitchen, they run away as fast as they can from facing the consequences. As the race builds, Allspice meets a kooky cast of storybook favorites. Will Allspice always be on the run? Or will a hungry fox stop them in their sugary tracks?

You can see the show running now – Feb. 25

For a link to tickets visit

https://nashvillechildrenstheatre.org/