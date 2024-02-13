Watch Now
"The Gingerbread Kid" is now playing at The Nashville Children's Theatre

nashville children's theatre is showing the Gingerbread Kid through Feb. 25th
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 12:55:30-05

It's a new twist on the classic Gingerbread Man! The Gingerbread kid is now playing at the Nashville Children's Theatre!

When the magical child of a baking couple accidentally causes havoc in their kitchen, they run away as fast as they can from facing the consequences. As the race builds, Allspice meets a kooky cast of storybook favorites. Will Allspice always be on the run? Or will a hungry fox stop them in their sugary tracks?

You can see the show running now – Feb. 25
For a link to tickets visit
https://nashvillechildrenstheatre.org/

