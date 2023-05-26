Amy Cornell owner of The Gluten-Free Goose, Nashville’s first gluten-free bakery showed some of their menu options and talked about why she wanted to open a bakery to help others who struggle with Celiac disease find joy again with food. The Gluten-Free Goose is located at 6601 Sugar Valley Dr. #115 Nashville, TN 37211. The hours are Tuesday – Friday 8am-3pm and Saturday 8am-1pm. The bakery is 100% certified gluten-free by the Gluten-Free Food Program Inc., which is endorsed by the National Celiac Association. For more information on the Gluten Free Goose visit https://www.gfgoose.com/.

