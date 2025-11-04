The Gold and Blue Jubilee Bash Heritage Awards celebrate Fisk's legacy!

The Gold & Blue Jubilee Bash Heritage Awards isn’t just a celebration — it’s a fundraiser supporting Fisk University scholarships and honoring the powerful legacy of the Fisk Jubilee Singers®. This year’s theme, ‘Vanguards of Vision: Black Music Champions,’ honors the legendary Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis — producers and songwriters whose music has shaped generations. The evening features live performances, alumni tributes, and appearances from Kym Whitley, Shannon Sanders, and other special guests who are part of the extended Fisk family. This celebration also connects to the upcoming ‘Jubilation! Ambassadors on a Sacred Journey’ exhibit opening at the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in May 2025 — a powerful, immersive experience that tells the story of how the Fisk Jubilee Singers® helped define Nashville as Music City.

And we’re proud to feature a special silent auction powered by the AIM Foundation — Acts Inspired by Mookie, founded by MLB star Mookie Betts. Guests can bid on authentic Dodgers memorabilia and other exclusive items, with proceeds supporting student scholarships and community programs.

It’s all about music, legacy, and giving back — celebrating the past while investing in the future

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/fiskgoldandblue2025

https://353.media/fisk2025-tickets