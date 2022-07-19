Food and lifestyle expert Alejandra Ramos talked about The Great American Recipe - the new cooking competition show she is hosting on PBS. The Great American Recipe is a new eight-part uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, the series gives talented home cooks from different regions of the country the opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes, share their stories and compete to win the national search for the Great American Recipe. The Great American Recipe airs Fridays at 8pm through August 12 on PBS. Visit https://www.pbs.org/show/great-american-recipe/ for more information.