The great Summer debate: mayo or mustard potato salad?

Chef's Market shows us how to make both mayonaisse and mustard based potato salad for your next Summer gathering!

Classic Creamy Potato Salad (No Mustard)

Yield: Serves 8–10 | Prep Time: 15 min | Cook Time: 15 min | Chill Time: 1 hr

Ingredients

· 3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

· Kosher salt (for boiling water + 1 tsp for dressing)

· 1½ cups mayonnaise (Duke’s or Hellmann’s recommended)

· 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

· 2 tsp sugar

· ¾ tsp celery seed (optional)

· ½ tsp black pepper

· ¾ cup finely chopped celery

· ½ cup finely chopped red onion (or sweet onion)

· 3 hard-boiled eggs, chopped (optional)

· 2 tbsp chopped fresh dill or parsley (optional)

Instructions

1. Cook Potatoes Place potatoes in a large pot. Cover with cold water and add a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer and cook until fork-tender (10–15 minutes). Drain and let cool slightly.

2. Make Dressing In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, celery seed (if using), 1 tsp salt, and pepper.

3. Combine Add warm potatoes to the dressing and toss gently to coat. Stir in celery, onion, eggs (if using), and herbs.

4. Chill & Serve Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight for best flavor). Taste before

serving—adjust seasoning if needed. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika or fresh herbs, if desired.

Golden Glory Potato Salad (Mustard-Based)

Yields: 8–10 servings Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Chill Time: 2+ hours

Ingredients:

· 3 lbs Yukon potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾–1 inch chunks

· 1 cup mayonnaise

· ¼ cup yellow mustard

· ¼ cup sweet pickle relish

· 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

· ¾ cup finely diced celery (about 2 ribs)

· ½ cup finely diced red bell pepper

· ¼ cup finely minced yellow or sweet onion

· ½ teaspoon celery seed

· ½ teaspoon onion powder (optional)

· 1½ teaspoons salt, divided

· ½ teaspoon black pepper

· Optional: pinch of turmeric (about ⅛ tsp) for added color

Instructions:

1. Boil the Potatoes Place diced potatoes in a large pot, cover with cold water, and add 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 10–12 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain and let cool slightly.

2. Make the Dressing In a large mixing bowl, whisk together: • Mayonnaise • Mustard • Relish • Sugar

• Celery seed • Onion powder (if using) • ½ tsp salt • Pepper • Turmeric (if using)

3. Add Vegetables Stir in celery, red bell pepper, and onion until evenly combined.

4. Combine with Potatoes Gently fold in warm potatoes until coated well. Avoid overmixing.

5. Chill and Serve Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Stir gently before serving. Keeps well refrigerated for 3–4 days.

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.