Kevin Griffin, lead vocalist of the band Better Than Ezra, talked about his new book that shares ideas that can be used by anyone, anywhere to transform their career and their life. "The Greatest Song: Spark Creativity, Ignite Your Career, and Transform Your Life" by Kevin Griffin is a creative-nonfiction book for every profession. It is available wherever you buy books. Kevin Griffin will be in conversation with Sam Hollander at a FREE event at Parnassus Books on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:30 pm. Space is limited so registration is required to attend this event. Go to www.parnassusbooks.net to register or for more information. Parnassus Books is located at 3900 Hillsboro Pike #14, Nashville, TN.

