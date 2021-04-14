Watch
Clara explained how practicing mindfulness and meditation can help reduce stress. The Happy Hour is a new one-stop shop for mental wellness offering talk therapy, life coaching, group workshops and more, all led by a team of licensed professionals. Appointments can be booked online, or you can even drop-in. To book an appointment or for more information visit, https://www.thehappyhournash.com/ or call (615) 953-3934. The Happy Hour is located at 2911 12th Ave South Nashville, TN 37204.

