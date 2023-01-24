Watch Now
The Harlem Globetrotters Come to Music City

We chat with two of the stars
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 12:58:59-05

Harlem Globetrotters Zeus McClurkin and “Hot Rod” De la Rosa showed some of their famous basketball moves and talked about their upcoming show in Nashville. You can see the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour Saturday, January 28 at 2pm or 7pm at Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/harlem-globetrotters-nashville-tennessee-01-28-2023/event/1B005D33BE3E3BFA.

