The Heart of Hearing helps young professionals get hearing aids

The Heart of Hearing is a local non-profit that works to provide hearing aids for young professionals who cannot afford them. The organization will be hosting a “Tee it Up” golf tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club on October 28th to help raise funds. You can learn more about it and sign up here https://www.theheartofhearing.org/teeitup
Posted
The Heart of Hearing is a local non-profit that works to provide hearing aids for young professionals who cannot afford them. The organization will be hosting a “Tee it Up” golf tournament at the Old Hickory Golf Club on October 28th to help raise funds. You can learn more about it and sign up here https://www.theheartofhearing.org/teeitup
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.